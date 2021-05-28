Cancel
Telford blaze: Council will pursue 'any person, company or organisation' necessary to recover thousands spent on clear-up

By Alex Moore
Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelford & Wrekin Council will pursue “any person, company or organisation” necessary to reclaim money spent cleaning up after a month-long fire at a recycling site, its leader has promised. The blaze at the Greenway Polymers site in Ketley started in late April, and was finally extinguished on Monday, May...

www.shropshirestar.com
