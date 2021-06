This letter is dedicated to all anti-gun activists. Lately all you hear on the TV news channels are the stories about people being shot. Drive-by shootings, etc. How many legal gun owners are causing these problems? My guess, almost zero. Most of the shootings nowadays are done by street gangs, drug dealers and others. All in possession of mostly stolen/illegal firearms. But who gets the blame? Legal gun owners, who are more interested in hunting, target practice, and competition shooting. Legal owners have more common sense then to get into a car and then drive around shooting people.