Since the studio was first founded over eighteen years ago, Avalanche has primarily put their focus on single-player experiences set in vast open worlds. From their flagship Just Cause series to Mad Max and their most recent title, Rage 2, these adventures often find players experimenting with the wide berth of weapons and vehicles at their hands to complete their objectives, and create replayability through all of the emergent scenarios that these unique tools and situations have to offer. So it was surprising to see Avalanche Studios show up at the Microsoft E3 2021 showcase with their next title, Contraband, which will be published by Xbox Game Studios and not only allow, but encourage multiple players to run wild in its open world.