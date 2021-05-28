Silver: the ballon underwater

We had an action-packed week in the markets with a twist on Friday that will have me working overtime this weekend to figure out. I can quickly grasp the S&P 500 pushing to a new record high while I cannot wrap my head around 10-year yields falling to a 3-month low. In addition, the Dollar Index surged, sending Gold back under $1900/oz leaving me to believe that the Fed is in there flexing their monetary muscles. Finally, the Platinum rally has stalled on news that the chip shortage has halted auto production, leaving us temporarily with increased supply and decreased demand structure. The only metal that appears to have it right is Silver, and prices rose 57% since last June when commodities and inflation had bottomed, and the technicals look to set up for another potential breakout. To further help you understand the quantitative analyses of the precious metals markets, we created a free "Gold Trends Macro Book," which has been updated with silver slides. You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.