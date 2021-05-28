LORENE C. LEAF

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show. “Cold gun,” the assistant director announced, according to a search warrant filed...
The Supreme Court has agreed to fast-track challenges to the new abortion law in Texas. The justices will hear arguments November 1. But for now, the Texas law remains in effect. Ed O’Keefe has the details.
(CNN) — The criminal contempt referral from the House of Representatives against right-wing agitator Steve Bannon landed at the DC US Attorney's Office on Thursday with unusual fanfare, setting off potentially weeks of legal decision-making at the Justice Department. The House's vote 229-202 vote Thursday to hold Bannon in contempt...
(CNN) — Now that the remains of Brian Laundrie have been positively identified by authorities, there are still lingering questions as to why, how and even when he disappeared in the days after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing. His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, may be vital to...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended booster shots for many recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday. As a result, up to 99 million Americans are now eligible for additional doses. Providers expect to administer the first booster shots for the newly eligible...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti asked supporters on Friday to pray and share stories with the victims’ families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as efforts to recover them entered a sixth day. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries...
After wrapping his film “Archenemy,” director Adam Egypt Mortimer praised the people behind the scenes who made the project come to life. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was the “wartime sister” of the group. She was “fighting the battles to make this thing look amazing despite the unrelenting limitations...
Walmart is recalling room spray sold nationwide due to the possible presence of what federal regulators called a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that is linked to two deaths, including a child. The retailer sold about 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded-Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones in...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy,” has died. He was 66. Scolari died Friday morning in New York...
