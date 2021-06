SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – “I want rings.”. That was the text message that Quade Cummins sent Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl last March when it was decided that Cummins would be allowed to return for a sixth season. Cummins was the sixth man for the Sooners when they won it all in 2017 at Rich Harvest Farms, but with the pandemic cutting short his initial redshirt-senior season, there was no hesitation.