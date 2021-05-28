Cancel
Stocks

Summer market lull or the start of a correction?

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian markets developed gains on Friday, supported by the Biden administration's plans to push through a $6 trillion budget spending package for 2022. Japan's Nikkei225 jumped 2.2%, while World stocks MSCI settled near all-time highs from earlier this month, as did major US equity indices. Biden's stimulus plan lends itself...

