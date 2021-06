Bringing in over $300 million worldwide and described by many DC fans as the best Batman movie, it might surprise you to learn that The LEGO Batman Movie isn't getting a sequel. Speaking in an interview with Collider, director Chris McKay confirmed the news saying: "Because LEGO has left Warner Brothers and is now over at Universal, there probably won't be a LEGO Batman sequel, unfortunately. I am so sorry to say that but I don't think they'll be making a LEGO Batman 2." That's the bad news, the good news is that it was a very ambitious idea for the sequel which was written by Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and Loki head writer Michael Waldron.