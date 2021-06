LiveU has joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming. The move is in line with LiveU’s commitment to support open standards and the ultimate reliability of video contribution and distribution across the public internet. Working in conjunction with LiveU’s Reliable Transport (LRT), the protocols ensure that video is received at the highest quality and lowest latency possible as part of an end-to-end connected workflow, within and beyond the LiveU ecosystem.