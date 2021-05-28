Two Juneteenth events scheduled for June 19 in Lumberton

LUMBERTON — Two back-to-back events in honor of Juneteenth have been scheduled by Seed Harvest and Development Enterprise, and the Lumberton Juneteenth Committee.

Juneteenth combines the words June and nineteenth for it was on this date, June 19, 1865, that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and declared that all enslaved persons in the state be freed. This came two years after Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, which did not actually free all of the enslaved persons in the country right away.

The first event to commemorate the day will be the inaugural Juneteenth Minority Career Fair, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lumberton High School parking lot. The fair will occur outdoors, and will allow individuals to meet with potential employers.

Potential employers are required to register in order to participate in the career fair. The registration fee is $50, which includes a table with two chairs and lunch.

A Juneteenth Celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in Lumberton. The “family friendly” event will include live poetry, music and other entertainment.

The Lumberton Juneteenth Committee is asking individuals to participate in talent at the celebration. Participants are welcome to demonstrate any talent that displays what Juneteenth means to them. The first-place prize is $100.

To sign up for the talent show or register for the career fair, visit https://lumbertonjuneteenth.wixsite.com/home . The registration form must be submitted by June 10. Late registration is an additional $10.

For more information, contact John Dunlap at 910-258-6719 or via email at lumbertonjuneteenth@gmail.com or jcd91x@gmail.com.