Presidential Election

Seven vie for Fall River board positions

By Julia Tellman
rexburgstandardjournal.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven candidates, including two Teton Valley residents, are seeking election this month to represent three districts of the Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative service area. The nine-member board of directors oversees the business affairs of Fall River Electric and ensure the nonprofit co-op remains financially sound. In District 5, which...

www.rexburgstandardjournal.com
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

2 vie for village board seat

CATSKILL — Two candidates are vying for a Catskill Village Board seat vacated by the departure of Village President Vincent Seeley in January. Republican Jeff Holliday and Democrat Michelle Williams are going head-to-head in a special election July 6. Seeley stepped down after a fourth-month business-related absence, forcing the board...
River Falls, WIRiver Falls Journal

Many approvals from the River Falls School Board

On Monday, June 21, the River Falls School Board approved the following items in a timely fashion:. The Financial and Facilities Committee met and recommended the approval of the 2021-2022 food service meal rates, as the federal guidelines require a 10 cent increase in student meals for the upcoming school year. The following are the rates approved by the board: elementary and middle school breakfast $1.70 and lunch $2.70; high school breakfast $1.70, lunch $3.00 and snack $1.45; adult breakfast $1.90 and lunch $3.90.
PoliticsPost Register

Snake River board conducts budget hearing

THOMAS – The Snake River school board held their monthly meeting with their annual budget hearing on the agenda. District Business Manager Chris Nelson provided a current and projected budget for the school district for the school year 2021-2022. After some discussion, the board voted on the acceptance of the...
Fall River, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Fall River Announces Fourth of July Fireworks

Fall River has announced that its annual Fourth of July fireworks display is returning this year. Mayor Paul Coogan announced today that the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 4 at around 9 p.m. The display will, as usual, take place over the Taunton River, with free viewing available at both Bicentennial and Heritage State Parks.
Fall River, MAHerald News

More accusations of hostility in Fall River city government

Happy Wednesday, readers! You'll be happy to know that not only are we already halfway through the week but today is National Fudge Day. Hope your day is chocotastic!. An independent labor investigation will begin regarding accusations of bullying and the creation of a hostile work environment by the city’s chief financial officer against City Councilor Shawn Cadime. The investigation stems from a complaint filed by Mary Sahady last Wednesday, the day after a particularly contentious City Council meeting, and comes on the heels of Superintendent Matt Malone’s resignation amid similar allegations. Reporter Jo C. Goode has the whole story.
Fall River, MAHerald News

Fall River will celebrate Juneteenth with event at Kennedy Park

FALL RIVER — For the second year in a row, Fall River will hold a celebration to observe Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of U.S. slavery. “I want the community to have its freedom and everyone to know what Juneteenth means," said Alicia Powell, a local organizer who's heading up Saturday's event. "It’s about freedom and independence.”
Post Falls, IDPosted by
KREM2

Spokane River access at Post Falls to open Tuesday

POST FALLS, Idaho — Avista is advising Spokane River users that river recreation will be permitted in the area between the Spokane Street Bridge and the boater safety cables located just upstream of the Post Falls Dam beginning Tuesday, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press. River...
Ashton, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Fall River Electric to host energy expo

Fall River Electric Cooperative is hosting a free in person Energy Expo in conjunction with its annual business meeting for owner-members on Saturday, June 19 in Ashton at North Fremont High School. The post Fall River Electric to host energy expo appeared first on Local News 8.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Three candidates vie for two positions on Watertown School Board

Three newcomers are vying for two vacant spots on the Watertown School Board. That's after the two incumbent members opted not to seek re-election. The election is Tuesday, and residents can vote for up to two candidates. Stephan Tjaden, Jon Iverson and Kari Lohr are running. They have all spent...
Grand County, UTmoabsunnews.com

Mill Creek Solutions: Community Stakeholder group recommends management for popular recreation area

The Moab City Council and the Grand County Commission held a joint workshop on June 22 just before the regular City Council meeting to hear a presentation from Kara Dohrenwend on the work of the Mill Creek Community Collaborative, a local group of stakeholders who have been discussing management tactics at the increasingly popular recreation areas along Mill Creek.
Brown County, MNJournal

County board OKs truancy position

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners unanimously approved adding a part-time probation case aid position for assistance with the Stop Truancy program for 2022 Tuesday. Action came on a motion by Commissioner Dave Borchert, seconded by Dean Simonsen to add the position county truant officer Andy Braulick said would allow him to meet with students one on one more often in school or with their families.
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Cedar Falls sewage pollutes Cedar River

Most people are probably unaware that the Cedar Falls sewage plant regularly releases "processed" sewage directly into the Cedar River. Stand at George Wyth State Park, and it looks like an unflushed toilet floating downstream. Yesterday I watched two geese and their babies swimming through it, and some unsuspecting fishermen pulling their fishing lines out of the slimy brown clumps. It makes me sick. How is this OK? There has to be a better way. The river is the greatest asset this area has, why use such a lazy and old-fashioned method of disposal to destroy it? Make some changes, shell out a few bucks and find another way.
Fayetteville, ARfayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville fills 12 positions on city boards and committees

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved 12 appointments to seven board and committee positions. Most appointments are recommended by the council’s Nominating Committee, which includes one council member from each of the city’s four wards as chosen by the mayor each January. Some recommendations are made by the mayor or members of the boards.
Public HealthCaledonian Record-News

School Board Votes No Masks This Fall

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board has changed its outlook on masks. In a 4-1 vote on Monday, they adopted a default position of no mask mandates in the fall. Vice Chair John Rutherford motioned the vote, calling it another step towards normalcy. By adopting a no-mask position now,...
Politicschelseaupdate.com

Lyndon Township Board Approves FY 2021-22 Budget

The Lyndon Township Board of Trustees approved an about $872,000 FY 2021-22 operating budget at a special meeting on June 22 that took place in person at Township Hall. Among the highlights of the budget are 2-percent increases or ($581) for township officers’ salaries. The supervisor, clerk and treasurer will receive $29,631 for the year while the two trustees will also receive a 2-percent increase and receive $3,850 for the year.
Weld County, COThe Tribune

Solar, farming industry officials: Weld commissioners continue commitment to economic development while providing energy for the nation

Weld County has powered Colorado and the nation for generations. Through collaboration with landowners and businesses, Weld’s elected officials have created a stable and secure foundation for citizens of Weld to earn a good living through what the land provides for them. As we enter the third decade of the 21st century, Weld County’s Board of County Commissioners continues that strong tradition.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

Big Field of School Board Candidates Vie for 4 Seats

A sea change is underway on Falls Church City’s School Board. There are twice as many candidates as there are available vacancies to be filled this fall after a tense year where the school system dealt with Covid-19-related closures and the renaming of two schools. Four seats are opening up...
Educationeastcentraliowanews.com

School board looks to fund positions with federal funds

In looking at how to possibly address COVID-19 impacts on education, the Springville school board is looking at using federal funds to help pay for a couple of extra positions. The district has $210,000 in Elementary and Secondary Emergency School Relief (ESSER) funds after receiving a third round of funding....
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Board of Trustees Village of Thomaston

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held as to the following matters:. Time: 7:30 pm Place: Virtual meeting, access for which may be obtained from the Village website at † †www.villageofthomaston.org_meeting_schedule (or Village Hall, 100 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021)†Subject: †Bill T2021C.1. †A local law to amend the Code of the Village of Thomaston to provide incentive zoning for property located in certain adjoining zoning districts.†At said time and place, all interested persons may be heard with respect to the foregoing matters. ††The Board of Trustees, as lead agency, has determined pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act that the proposed action is an Unlisted Action which has no significant adverse impact (negative declaration).†Any person having a disability which would inhibit attendance at or participation in the hearing should notify the Village Administrator at least three business days prior to the hearing, so that reasonable efforts may be made to facilitate such attendance and participation. ††All relevant documents may be inspected on the Village website atwww.villageofthomaston.org_meeting_schedule. The location of the public hearing may be obtained from the Village website, by calling 516-482-3110 or emailing clerk@villageofthomaston.org. †Dated: †June 21, 2021†BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES†Denise M. KnowlandVillage Administrator††
Crawford County, WIguttenbergpress.com

Crawford County Board June 15, 2021

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at the Crawford County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on June 15, 2021. The Board was called to order by Chairman Tom Cornford. Roll was called with all members present, except Supervisors Greg Russell and Wade Dull. The...