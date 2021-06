Founded in 2011, EPIC charter schools has grown from 1,700 students to 55,000 students and operates across the entire state. The school board for EPIC Charter Schools’ One-on-One Charter approved and signed settlement terms proposed by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board (SVCSB) at a special meeting on April 21. “We worked toward this settlement with one goal in mind: improve where we needed in the interest of continuous school improvement to better serve our 2,200 staff members and our approximate 55,000 students and families,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield. “Our team is now excited and ready to turn the page on what has been a turbulent chapter.”