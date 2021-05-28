Cancel
Jennifer Aniston Says Returning to 'Friends' Set for Reunion Special Was a 'Sucker Punch in the Heart'

WHAS 11
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends: The Reunion was an emotional watch for fans, but it was on a whole different level for the six stars of the beloved sitcom. In the two-hour special, now streaming on HBO Max, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer returned to their old soundstage, Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, and toured the reconstructed sets they called home for 10 top-rated seasons of TV.

