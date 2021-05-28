Cancel
Davenport, IA

Iowa News Headlines Friday, May 28, 2021

By Learfield News
kmaland.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Davenport, IA) -- The jury in the Mollie Tibbetts murder trial will resume deliberations this (Friday) morning in Davenport. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death. The trial ended at 12:45 Thursday and jurors began deliberations after having lunch, and then wrapped up for the day just before 5 p-m. Bahena claimed two masked men forced him to participate in the crime and it was one of them who stabbed the college student to death. The prosecutor in his closing remarks said Bahena made the story up and all the evidence points towards his guild. The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations at 8:30 a-m today (Friday).

www.kmaland.com
