Huawei has expanded its MatePad line of tablets with three new models. Top of the line is the MatePad Pro with a 12.6” screen and powered by the Kirin 9000 series; there is also a 10.8” MatePad Pro powered by the Snapdragon 870; and last but not the least is the MatePad 11 that has the Snapdragon 865 inside it. All three run HarmonyOS 2 out of the box.