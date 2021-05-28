ASUS Zenfone 8 - Compact Smartphone | TechNave Unboxing and Hands-On Video

When you’re dealing with the constant evolution of network technology, it’s not uncommon to face issues between your cellular service provider and your phone. This is especially true for advanced cellular features that are based on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), like Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Video over LTE (ViLTE), and Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi). As a result, there’s inevitably some confusion over what works and what doesn’t between your shiny new phone and the carrier of your choice. Thankfully, though, members of the XDA community love to poke around and come up with handy tricks to overcome such obstacles. This is exactly what happened with the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, as we have now access to methods that can be used to enable VoLTE and VoWiFi support on unsupported carriers for these two flagship smartphones.