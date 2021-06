The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) today released its 2020 Elder Fraud Report at www.ic3.gov. In 2020, IC3 received a total of 791,790 complaints with reported losses exceeding $4.1 billion. Based on the information provided in the complaints, approximately 28% of the total fraud losses were sustained by victims over the age of 60, resulting in approximately $1 billion in losses to seniors. This represents an increase of approximately $300 million in losses reported in 2020 versus what was reported by victims over 60 in 2019. More info can be found here.