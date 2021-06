For example, if a user has an existing Smart Stack which includes the Weather and Reminders widget, ‌iOS 15‌ may add a Calendar widget to the stack if the user has an upcoming meeting. Then, after the meeting, ‌iOS 15‌ will remove the widget from the Smart Stack, reverting it to the stack that the user had set up with Weather and Reminders. Apple says it hopes this new feature, which can be disabled on a per Smart Stack basis, will allow users to discover new and helpful ‌widgets‌.