The Roots of Soviet Perestroika? Look to the Leningrad Rock Club 

Photo by Ophelia Horton; Courtesy of Sabrina Fuentes; Special thanks to Polaroid. In the summer of 2020, Sabrina Fuentes stopped writing music and started listening to newer bands she discovered in the queer, trans, and POC rock, indie, and electro scenes of London. The front woman of the New York City-based rock outfit Pretty Sick, which consists of bassist Orazio Argentero, guitarist Wade Oates, and drummer Austin Williamson, typically avoids delving into newly released music while she's working on the grunge-infused, ‘90s-inspired rock she makes with her band. “I have a bad habit of anything I listen to starting to sound mirrored in my own music,” Fuentes says via Zoom from the garden behind her home in Southeast London, where she’s soaking up the sun on one of the first warm days of the season. “It sounds derivative and I don’t like that.” Instead, she usually opts for “old stuff in different genres”: Japanese pop from the late ’90s, classic rock, stuff you’d find in a dusty crate full of records or the strangest corners of YouTube. But like most people, Fuentes was changed by last year—and as she tells it, a confluence of events including the Black Lives Matter protests and being isolated during lockdown, shifted the 21-year-old Manhattan native’s perspective on “everything.”