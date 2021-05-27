Cancel
Point Pleasant, WV

Museum & Learning Center brings back river cruise

Logan Daily News
 21 days ago

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – A fundraising event for an area museum, which was derailed last year by COVID, is coming back for 2021. On July 1, 2018, the Point Pleasant River Museum & Learning Center had a devastating fire that has shut the museum down, other than an office, since that time. This has been a hardship for the museum as they have no funds that the open museum would have brought in, and were not able to have their annual events due to COVID-19. For 10 years the museum has hosted their annual Belle of Cincinnati 2-½ hour dinner cruise on this four-deck boat. Last year the cruise could not take place due to the pandemic.

