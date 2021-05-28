Cancel
Albany, OR

Memorial Day Events (May 28)

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 19 days ago

Memorial Day Porch Tour, Albany. Residents who have signed up for the event will pay their respects to veterans by adorning their porches for Memorial Day, using patriotic colors, flags, signs, flowers, balloons, lights or whatever they feel inspired to use. People can observe the porches Saturday through Monday. Photos of the porches will also be posted at #authenticallyalbany on Facebook, along with addresses for the tour. The event is sponsored by the Albany Downtown Association and the Albany Visitors Association. Information: 541-928-9011 or info@albanyvisitors.com.

www.gazettetimes.com
