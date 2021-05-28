Bottle Bill’s failure to pass a disappointing close to session

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, the 2021 legislative session ended at the capitol. The term for ending the session is called Sine Die, which in Latin means to adjourn for the last time. The session was interesting to say the least. There were dramatic changes made in tax policy this past session. The legislature and governor also made a big change in broadband funding as well as child care. I will give some of the highlights of the session as I see them.