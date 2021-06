Editor's note: This was Charles Teggatz's valedictorian speech at the Carroll High School commencement ceremony. Well, this is it. We’ve made it. No more IBN’s. No more of Mr. Pauk’s gavel. No more Tigges Tests. It has been a lot of fun though, too. There’s plenty of stories to be told from our times here at Carroll High… but let’s just skip that part. What I want to talk about is what our stories mean for us in the future.