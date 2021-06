Written by Wren Exley (UCLA ‘21) and Ritika Rastogi. Trigger warning: the blog post below contains mentions of physical violence towards minors. Imagine that you’re a mother with two young children. You’ve just arrived home and you’re starting to cook dinner when you hear your kids screaming in the next room. When you go to investigate you find them fighting over a toy, your oldest child waving it just out of your youngest child's reach. Your brain is fried from a long day of work and the dinner is burning, so you need to resolve the situation quickly. What do you do?