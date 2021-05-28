Plum-Blackberry Financiers

Chop 2 plums to equal 1 3/4 cups. Cut remaining 4 plums in half lengthwise; remove and discard pits. Reserve halved plums for grilling. Place chopped plums, blackberries, orange juice, 1 cup brown sugar, rice vinegar, shallot, 1 tablespoon wine, 1 tablespoon hoisin, 1 tablespoon ginger, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic, sriracha, coriander, 1/4 teaspoon white pepper, star anise, and 1 jalapeño half (reserve remaining half for another use) in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; vigorously simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced to a glaze-like consistency, 40 to 45 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl. Using a rubber spatula, press solids to yield about 1 2/3 cups sauce. Discard solids. Reserve 1/3 cup plum sauce for basting; set aside.