Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Plum-Blackberry Financiers

By Teresa Floyd
feastmagazine.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinanciers are small French almond cakes enriched with beurre noisette (brown butter). The crisp, golden edges sharply contrast the moist interiors, and each bite-size pastry is studded with roasted plums and blackberries, making for a delightful afternoon snack. Plum-Blackberry Financiers. Serves | 6 |. ¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter.

www.feastmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Almond Flour#Food Drink#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmuriellebanackissa.com

Maple Poached Plum Scones

What do you do when you have an abundance of fresh local stone fruit in your fridge?. Incorporate them into every. single. dessert. Yep, that has basically been me for the past month or so! If you have been following me on Instagram, you know I have made a variety of desserts using stone-fruits — from my Spiced Plum Cake to my Vegan Apricot and Cherry galette, stone fruits have quickly become my obsession!
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Blackberry-Ginger Slump With Rosemary Dumplings

This summery blackberry-ginger slump is topped with sweet rosemary dumplings. The filling is pure blackberry flavor infused with candied ginger. Bring on the warm weather!. Adapted from Emily and Matt Clifton | The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook | Page Street Publishing, 2021. While grunts, slumps, buckles, and betties all sound...
RecipesForks Over Knives

Plum Rosette Tarts

3 tablespoons unsweetened, unflavored plant milk, such as almond, soy, cashew, or rice. 4 fresh plums, nectarines, or persimmons, halved, pitted, and sliced (4 cups) Preheat oven to 400°F. In a food processor combine the first four ingredients (through salt). Pulse until mixed. With processor running, slowly add milk until mixture starts to cling together and is slightly moistened. Divide mixture into four portions. Press portions onto the bottom and up sides of four 4-inch tart pans. Place tart pans on a baking sheet. Bake 8 minutes. Remove crusts from oven and reduce oven temperature to 350°F.
Recipesrecipes.net

Summer Blackberry Custards Recipe

These blackberry custards are a creamy summer dessert that has juicy blackberries embedded in its lemon and orange-infused custard. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Spread half a cup of the blackberries in each of twelve 4-ounce gratin dishes. Arrange the gratin dishes on 2 baking sheets. In a...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Grilled Quail with Sweet-and-Sour Plum Glaze

Chop 2 plums to equal 1 3/4 cups. Cut remaining 4 plums in half lengthwise; remove and discard pits. Reserve halved plums for grilling. Place chopped plums, blackberries, orange juice, 1 cup brown sugar, rice vinegar, shallot, 1 tablespoon wine, 1 tablespoon hoisin, 1 tablespoon ginger, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic, sriracha, coriander, 1/4 teaspoon white pepper, star anise, and 1 jalapeño half (reserve remaining half for another use) in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; vigorously simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced to a glaze-like consistency, 40 to 45 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl. Using a rubber spatula, press solids to yield about 1 2/3 cups sauce. Discard solids. Reserve 1/3 cup plum sauce for basting; set aside.
Recipescherryonmysundae.com

Blackberry Apricot Buckle Cake

For some reason, I have an easier time thinking of dessert recipes versus savory dishes. If you see my list of recipe ideas, 90% of them are desserts. With summer produce in almost full swing, that list of ideas just keeps growing and growing. I'm slowly tackling them one by one (see the last cheesecake post?) and today's agenda is all about this blackberry apricot buckle cake. Loaded with fruit, this cake is studded with hazelnuts and finished with powdered sugar for the perfect summer treat.
Food & Drinksjoybauer.com

Sugar Plum Fairy

This drink is filled with bubbly fun. The almond milk lends a subtle, creamy, smooth flavor, and the cinnamon sugar (AKA fairy dust) settles at the top, so you get some with every sip. It’s delicious and totally refreshing. This recipe makes 1 serving. Ingredients:. • 1 can chilled beach...
Recipessimplycanning.com

Plum Sauce Recipe for Canning

Plum trees produce abundant amounts of fruit, but there is only so much jam we can eat! This savory and sweet plum sauce recipe makes a special dinner with no extra effort. A perfect combination with chicken, this sweet plum sauce is a traditional condiment for Chinese food. 4 pounds...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Classic Plum Cake

Fluffy, tart, and slightly sweet. The perfect summer treat!. I’m always on the hunt for unique dessert recipes. While I love a good chocolate overload or indulgent cheesecake, sometimes less is more. This plum cake is fluffy, moist, and a perfect balance of sweet and tart. While there is a...
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Birthday Cake and Blackberry Ice Cream

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a medium bowl using your hands, combine the flour, granulated sugar, butter, sprinkles, brown sugar, vanilla, baking soda, and salt. Mix on medium speed until the butter is mostly incorporated and the batter creates pea-sized pebbles.
Recipescookitonce.com

MIMI’S FAMOUS SKILLET BLACKBERRY COBBLER

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 45 mins | Total time: 55 mins | Yield: 12. Don’t be fooled by this Famous Skillet Blackberry Cobbler. Anyone would think that you made this from scratch but the truth is, looks and tastes can be deceiving. To make this decadent cobbler, I used frozen berries and refrigerated crust (surprise!) with mostly pantry essentials. And make sure to serve this cobbler with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Posted by
Ina Eats In

This chicken dish will blow your mind! Recipe included.

You will love this Parmesan crusted chicken in mushroom sauce! Perfectly crisp and tender chicken infused in rich mushroom sauce with so much flavor. Not only the does mushroom sauce make the chicken taste outstanding, it makes it moist and extra juicy.
Food & Drinksafullliving.com

Plum Bars with Crumble Topping (Gluten Free, Low Carb)

Looking for creative ways to use up some delicious summer stone fruit? These plum crumble bars are totally decadent, easy to make, gluten free and low in carbs! You won’t find any refined sugar in these bars, but you’ll be amazed with how tasty these are. If you’re looking for...
Recipesthekindlife.com

Steamed Kale Drizzled With Umeboshi Plum Vinaigrette

Steamed Kale Drizzled With Umeboshi Plum Vinaigrette. 1 bunch kale (dinosaur or whichever kind you prefer) 1/2 tablespoon umeboshi vinegar (ume vinegar) 1 tablespoon flaxseed oil (if you can’t get flaxseed oil, substitute extra virgin olive oil, but the flaxseed oil is way yummier!) 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds (optional) 1...
Food & Drinksmecooks.com

Chickpea burgers with plum sauce

More and more often burgers are associated not only with meat but also with vegetables. Since an increasing amount of people are trying to live healthier and avoid meat in their menu, vegetarian and vegan burgers are very popular. Sometimes, these kind of burgers are often tastier than those made with meat.
Recipesrecipes.net

Sausage Cream Cheese Crescent Rolls Recipe

Pillowy crescent rolls are stuffed with cream cheese and sausage to make this 3-ingredient appetizer that cooks in less than 20 minutes. Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook sausage in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes until no longer pink; drain. Unroll dough and...
Recipesshesnotcookin.com

Bakery Style Blueberry Peach Muffins

What a great weekend breakfast treat! Jumbo bakery style Blueberry Peach Muffins are moist, soft and fluffy and loaded with fresh fruit. A light glaze on top gives you a little sweet treat in every bite!. What's your favourite kind of muffin? Is it the smaller ones made in the...
Food & Drinksabiggreenhouse.com

No Churn Blackberry Dark Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure for more information. No Churn Blackberry Dark Chocolate Chip Ice Cream- No ice cream maker required! Creamy ice cream made with fresh blackberries and filled with dark chocolate. Stay cool and make some homemade ice cream. 🍨 👍. Ingredients List:. Whipping...
RecipesPosted by
Family Proof

Bread Upma: Delicious Recipes Worth Cooking

Indian flavors are some of the most unforgettable. From intense heat to mouth-tingling sweet.:. And this Bread Upma Recipe offers that classic heat, but also a softness on the taste buds. Making it perfect as a side dish that breaks up more intense flavors. (Don’t worry the Upma can be...