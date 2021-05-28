Plum-Blackberry Financiers

What do you do when you have an abundance of fresh local stone fruit in your fridge?. Incorporate them into every. single. dessert. Yep, that has basically been me for the past month or so! If you have been following me on Instagram, you know I have made a variety of desserts using stone-fruits — from my Spiced Plum Cake to my Vegan Apricot and Cherry galette, stone fruits have quickly become my obsession!