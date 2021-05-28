Cancel
COLUMN: Remembering ancestors on Memorial Day gives perspective and hope

By Cindy Allen
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 20 days ago
I’m a Baby Boomer, and as such, I grew up with parents and grandparents who made an annual pilgrimage to cemeteries on Memorial Day weekend to decorate grave sites of relatives. I remember feeling pretty ambivalent about this tradition as a youngster and teenager, but today, as a grandmother myself, I find it keeps me connected to my past.

In my late-20s to mid-40s, Memorial Day cemetery visits were rare. I spent most of my Memorial Day weekends at the lake, per beginning-of-summer tradition. Yet, as I got older, I began to see the value of making sure family members were remembered. I also find that it provides me a quiet time to reflect on their lives and the joys and sacrifices they experienced in their lifetimes.

I inherited the Memorial Day mantel about 20 years ago after my mother passed away. She was the one who kept up the tradition after my grandmother died. We primarily visited the cemeteries where immediate family members on my mother’s side were buried. However, as I began making the trek each year, I decided I wanted to expand the visits to my husband’s family and my dad’s family.

So, it takes me pretty much an entire weekend to visit all the cemeteries in the different parts of the state. And it takes hundreds of dollars in those plastic flowers. I also prepare some fresh flowers for certain markers — my parents and my grandparents on my mother’s side. My grandmother said she hated artificial flowers.

When I head down to the small cemetery near Stonewall, I’m able to decorate the graves of my husband’s family on his mother’s side. They have a large plot with several markers. Of all those marked there, I only really knew his mother and his aunt. I met his grandmother briefly before she passed. However, I know the stories of the rest of the bunch. A hero’s sacrifice is marked there — Lt. George C. McKoy, missing in action since June 1944 — his plane and crew presumably shot down over the ocean.

Surprisingly, the first time I visited that cemetery all those years ago, I discovered markers of my grandfather’s parents and his brother. We had never visited there before, so it was a blessing to find them and to continue to remember them each year.

I travel to Ada to remember my grandmother’s family, including her parents, sister and some brothers. I travel to Chickasha to remember my father’s family. Again, there is a large plot there with several of his family members. There also are some smaller plots where his mother, brother and mother’s parents are buried.

My husband’s father’s family is buried in a family plot in Oklahoma City. They came to Oklahoma after the land run. His great-grandfather was one of the attorneys who showed up to help settle the legal wrangling after that event. He eventually became an alternate Oklahoma Supreme Court justice, and he led the effort to build the first Oklahoma Historical Society building. Fittingly, that building now houses the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Since the pandemic over the last year, my thoughts during these visits turn to their history, their stories from sacrifices. When they experienced the Spanish Flu of 1918, how did they react? Were there mask controversies and how did they handle them?

During the Great Depression, both my family and my husband’s family owned shops in the small town of Stonewall. How did they handle the economic uncertainties of the time? Were there supply disruptions? What hardships did they endure, and how did they treat their neighbors?

World War II occurred when our parents were in their 20s. How many friends did they lose? How were they and their friends forever changed from their war-time experiences? How did my husband’s grandmother handle the heartbreak of her son’s disappearance overseas?

Remembering these ancestors and contemplating how they dealt with the adversities in their lives helps give me perspective and hope. I’m thankful for the time I will spend this weekend thinking about them.

