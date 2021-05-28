Inside Heidi Klum's Marriage To Guitarist Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum will have a lot to celebrate on June 1 this year. Not only is that when "America's Got Talent," where the supermodel is a judge, will be coming back for its 16th season premiere on NBC, but that'll also be Klum's 48th birthday. For her big day last year, her husband — Tom Kaulitz — surprised her with a piece of the actual Berlin Wall, according to ET Online. Both Klum and Kaulitz are from Germany, so the historic piece of wall is now a symbolic "art piece in the garden."www.thelist.com