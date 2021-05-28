Inside Heidi Klum's Marriage To Guitarist Tom Kaulitz

There is a Korean Youtuber who is making waves recently for gossip reveals on celebrities. The most recent reveal is that K-actress Jeon Ji Hyun‘s marriage is on the rocks and headed towards divorce. Reportedly her husband of 9 years (married in 2012) has moved out since last December and wants to divorce after cheating on her. She’s refusing to divorce him to avoid damage to her reputation as a top CF brand spokeswoman and may even go overseas for the time being to let this all calm down. Since the gossip broke, the husband has stated that he didn’t cheat on her and doesn’t want a divorce and her agency says this isn’t true and will take legal action against the Youtuber. The couple are parents to two boys and Jeon Ji Hyun is slated to return to the small screen this year with the mountain rescue drama Cliffhanger (Mount Jiri) with Joo Ji Hoon.