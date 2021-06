Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting on Dandridge Avenue. Police to the shooting with a victim call around 1:30 yesterday (Thursday) afternoon near Morningside Park. A 29-year-old male victim was found and transported to the UT Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators say the victim and two other individuals were walking on Dandridge Avenue when an unknown suspect in a black SUV fired multiple rounds at the group. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.