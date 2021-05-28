‘Something About Lucky Number Four’
“They said it was a one in a million chance of happening, but the last thing I remember was drivin the cattle through the valley, and the storm it was a-whoopin, tearin ass through all of creation. I was used to storms, and had seen the terror thus unfurled by our Lord’s wrath a time or two afore, but this was biblical, judicious even. We was tryin to git to a grove of trees that was up the trail yonder when it happened. Cow musta been full of what those boys called ‘methane’ or somethin like that. I ain’t much reckoned with it yet myself, it was almost like time stood still: then the bolt of light came down from the hellish sky and struck ole Myrtle in the face. Her body moved kinda funny for a second and then she blew like a half stick of dynamite, blastin bits all over the rest of the herd, knocked about four or five heads over when she went too and that’s when the rest of the herd panicked.bostonhassle.com