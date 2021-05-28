Cancel
What About Bob? -- Brochure Swap is back . . . and it's time to nominate royalty

By Bob Sautter, director of York County Visitors Bureau
York News-Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year’s hiatus, the annual NETA Brochure Swap brought a large turnout of counterparts, old and new, from across the start to swap out our brochures. This event, started by Todd Kirshenbaum some 30 years ago for Nebraska Tourism, has retained its popularity over all of these years. And a smart idea it was, to have everyone with a tourism connection gather at a central location in the state, bring their newly printed brochures and trade with everyone else. It eliminated a lot of shipping charges and mileage getting information to all of the stops across Nebraska. Need new state map? Got ’em! Need 2021 Hinting and Fishing Guides from Nebraska Game and Parks? Got ‘em! Need new Nebraska Wine Passports? Got ‘em! How about information on the Petrified Wood Gallery? I even got that too! There was plenty of interest in the York County area as I came home with very little of the items I took.

