It looks like a release date for the planned Power Rangers reboot movie may have been inadvertently leaked thanks to an entry on the Brazilian Licensing Convention website. The Power Rangers are currently making waves again on TV, with Power Rangers Dino Fury, and Hasbro have been working on a new movie with eOne, with the intention of bringing their current wave of success to the big screen. Now it looks like we can expect the new movie to arrive in 2023 if all goes according to plan.