South San Francisco, CA

Get YOUR Fix of Dominic’s: Week of June 1st Menu and Locations PLUS Braised Short Rib Dinner June 4th!

By Editor
everythingsouthcity.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Dominic’s local ‘home’ continues to be the Oyster Point Yacht Club and the South San Francisco Conference Center, the addition of their food truck offers them the flexibility to be at different locations at different times, PLUS every other Friday they offer a truly amazing dinner with curbside pickup at 121 South Maple Ave with Friday June 4th dinner menu including their Braised Short Ribs! See below for more details For more info contact DominicsOnTheGo@gmail.com.

