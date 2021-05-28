Cancel
Next Week, an asteroid perhaps larger than the Eiffel Tower will fly past Earth.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 28 days ago

Next month, an asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is expected to swing by Earth. On June 1 at 10:24 a.m. EDT, the massive space rock known as 2021 KT1 will make a near pass to our planet.

washingtonnewsday.com
