‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, is known as one of the greatest boxers to ever put on a pair of gloves and has also making apperances for professional wrestling companies WWE and All Elite Wrestling in the past as well. In a new feature with The Guardian, the former heavyweight champion of the world discussed his use of psychadellic drugs and how they have helped him not only with his mental health but have also made Tyson a ‘happier’ version of himself. This Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul PPV rumor leaked not too long ago.