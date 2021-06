The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is considering a second-generation Mars helicopter that can explore the Red Planet from its tenuous atmosphere. Recall that now on Mars is the aircraft Ingenuity, which arrived aboard the Perseverance rover. This helicopter is equipped with a single rotor with a pair of blades approximately 1.2 m in diameter. The Ingenuity weighs approximately 1.8 kg. It should be noted that the helicopter is not intended for scientific research: it is designed solely to demonstrate the possibility of flight in the Martian atmosphere.