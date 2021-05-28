Echo Farms Pool won’t open on-time Saturday, county officials say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County officials say the Echo Farms Pool will not open this Memorial Day weekend, as originally planned. “We’ve got the filter system that we’re working on so, unfortunately, we’re at the mercy of our contractor but we’re pushing as hard as we can” said Tara Duckworth, the director of New Hanover County Parks and Gardens. “We promise we’ll be ready as quickly as we possibly can.”