We are pleased to welcome Shaleiah Fox as Thinkery’s Chief Advancement Officer (CAO)! Shaleiah comes to us with over a decade of nonprofit leadership and fundraising experience in Austin and has deep roots in the community, serving on numerous boards and as a mentor to many. Her vision and expertise in building inclusive spaces through meaningful engagement and philanthropy will be a perfect complement to our team as Thinkery continues to create inspirational learning experiences for all children.