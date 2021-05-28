I'll need some tequila to forget this commercial

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Angelina Jolie‘s meetings with her ex husband, Jonny Lee Miller while she was in New York City for her birthday. Jolie, 46, was spotted at Miller’s apartment twice last week, decades after the two previously met on the set of their 1995 movie, Hackers. The Gone in 60 Seconds star was seen entering Miller’s apartment on June 11 with a bottle of wine and then again on June 15, this time with her son Paxton. Jolie has been quoted in the past saying her divorce from Miller was “probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”