Traffic

Weekly Road and Traffic Report For the Week of May 31 - June 6

Bend, Oregon
Bend, Oregon
 19 days ago

For the Week of May 31 – June 6:

You’ve noticed by now that construction season has started. As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check-in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

  • NE 8th Street between NE Marlon Place and NE Bennington Way for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with minimal impacts, begins 5/24/21
  • Brookswood Blvd and Hollygrape Street – safety island, curb ramp, and crosswalk construction – Lane shifts and turn lane closures on Brookswood, 5/24/21 - 6/28/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety
  • SW Simpson – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning May 17th – August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.
  • NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the empire corridor project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire.
  • NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, begins 4/12/2021
  • East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive
  • Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive
  • Via Sandia between Sky Harbor Drive and Cabin Court
  • Cabin Ct between Via Sandia
  • SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, full road closure with detour, 3/15/21 - 6/18/21
  • Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below.
  • NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21
  • Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21

Future Road Closures:

  • SW Sisemore Street between Cleveland Avenue and McKinley Avenue for water main & service replacements, Full road closure with local access, 6/7/21 - 6/18/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Anne Aurand at 541-388-5573 or aaurand@bendoregon.gov.

Bend is a city in and the county seat of Deschutes County, Oregon, United States. It is the principal city of the Bend Metropolitan Statistical Area. Bend is Central Oregon's largest city and, despite its modest size, is the de facto metropolis of the region, owing to the low population density of that area. Bend recorded a population of 76,693 at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census, up from 52,029 at the 2000 census. The estimated population of the city as of 2019 was 100,421. The Bend metro population was estimated at 197,488 as of July 16, 2019. It is the fifth-largest metropolitan area in Oregon.

