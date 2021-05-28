Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

AMA calls for standardized blood pressure reading training

By Michelle Cathers
pharmacist.com
 18 days ago

The American Medical Association (AMA) unveiled an initiative to encourage the use of uniform techniques for taking blood pressure (BP) readings to ensure accuracy. The association developed three free learning modules on blood pressure measurement techniques intended for use at medical, nursing, physician assistant, medical assistant, and pharmacy schools across the country.

www.pharmacist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ama#Medical Schools#Ama#Bp#Md#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
AmazonL.A. Weekly

BP Zone Blood Pressure Support Reviews: MUST READ!

BP Zone Zenith Labs Reviews- Here are the BP Zone Ingredients, BP Zone Side Effects, BP Zone for Sale and BP Zone Canada! Where to Buy BP Zone? Can Buy BP Zone in Walmart? Can Buy BP Zone in Amazon? BP Zone Available in UK?. BP Zone is the advanced...
MinoritiesColumbia University

Black Barbershops Are Highly Cost-Effective Sites for Blood Pressure Treatment

Programs that bring pharmacists into Black-owned barbershops could dramatically improve hypertension control and reduce heart disease disparities among Black men at a relatively modest cost, according to a study by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. “Although it’s expensive to bring pharmacists into barbershops, our study...
Electronicsmobihealthnews.com

Biobeat launches cuffless continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitor

With its eyes set on remote monitoring, Israeli wearable-tech company Biobeat launched its new continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) tool late last week. The new tool differs from typical care because it is cuffless and can capture data about a patient's cardiac health throughout the day. Patients wear the disposable monitor on their chest. According to the company, the tech was designed to be set up by the patient at home without the need for a medical personal present.
HealthPosted by
CNN

Taming the world's leading killer: high blood pressure

High blood pressure is the world's leading killer -- and will kill more people, including more young people, than Covid-19 (and, in usual years, more than all other infectious diseases combined). High blood pressure can be prevented, mostly by reducing dietary sodium, and is effectively treated with safe, low-cost medications.
HealthMedscape News

Time in Therapeutic Range: Redefining "Optimal" Blood Pressure Control

As our understanding of primary hypertension has deepened over the last 5 decades, researchers have sought more sophisticated ways to prognosticate the disease. Concerning treatment, blood pressure (BP) targets are now derived from outcomes of multiyear trials enrolling thousands of participants and identifying cohorts of interest via multivariate risk calculators. However, BP values are generally obtained by static readings in an office setting, regardless of the measurement protocol. Data from clinical trials and recent epidemiological studies demonstrate that masked hypertension, that is, readings above the recommended goals outside the office setting, has a mortality rate and affects kidney disease progression like poorly controlled hypertension.[1] Moreover, masked hypertension may interfere with clinical trial outcome interpretation.[2]
Healthhealthfitnesswellnessworld.com

Heart Health Made Easy: How To Lower Blood Pressure & Cholesterol

Product Name: Heart Health Made Easy: How To Lower Blood Pressure & Cholesterol. All orders are protected by SSL encryption – the highest industry standard for online security from trusted vendors. Heart Health Made Easy: How To Lower Blood Pressure & Cholesterol is backed with a 60 Day No Questions...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Unexpected discovery opens a new way to regulate blood pressure

Newswise — High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the leading modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and premature death worldwide. And key to treating patients with conditions ranging from chest pain to stroke is understanding the intricacies of how the cells around arteries and other blood vessels work to control blood pressure. While the importance of metals like potassium and calcium in this process are known, a new discovery about a critical and underappreciated role of another metal - zinc - offers a potential new pathway for therapies to treat hypertension.
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

Intensive blood pressure control preserves kidney allograft function

Sumary of Intensive blood pressure control preserves kidney allograft function:. Krishna Agarwal, MBBS, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, told the audience during his virtual presentation.. To further research in this area, Agarwal and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort analysis of 473 patients who received a kidney transplant...
HealthNature.com

Brazilian health professionals’ perceptions and knowledge about automated blood pressure monitors

Obtaining accurate blood pressure readings is vital. However, students and health professionals do not always receive adequate training on blood pressure measurement, especially regarding new technologies, leading to insufficient knowledge. Therefore, the aim of this study is to analyze Brazilian health professionals’ perceptions and knowledge about automated blood pressure monitors. This cross-sectional study involved 1734 Brazilian nurses, nursing technicians, and doctors who reported having some experience of using automated monitors. Perceptions about differences between readings obtained through the auscultatory and oscillometric methods, influence of small differences in clinical decision-making, confidence in automated monitors, and knowledge about contraindications for the use of these devices were assessed. Most medical and nursing professionals considered differences of up to 5 mmHg (40.94%) between auscultatory and oscillometric measurements acceptable. Of these, 69.02% reported that even small differences can influence clinical decisions. Confidence in readings obtained using automated blood pressure monitors was reported by 53.92%. Among the motivations for making these devices available in health services, the most frequent was the saving of time (48.85%) and the least frequent, the perception that the use of this technology requires less training (9.40%). Arrhythmia was the most recognized contraindication for the use of automated monitors (28.49%), followed by obesity (28.14%) and blood pressure readings above 160 × 100 mmHg. In conclusion, there is a lack of knowledge about the functionalities and indications of blood pressure monitors and a low tolerance for measurements different from those obtained through manual mercury sphygmomanometers or aneroids.
Healthkentreporter.com

Golden After 50 BPS-5 Reviews – Healthy Blood Pressure Aid?

What is BPS-5? Most consumers don’t think about their blood pressure problems until they are already in the middle of them. To correct this problem, doctors have come up with many different medications to keep it moderated safely, but these medications tend to come with many side effects. Some consumers end up abstaining from them entirely as a way to improve their energy levels or more. Finding a natural remedy is a much safer alternative without putting the body through extra stress. That is what BPS-5 is for.
HealthMedicalXpress

Researchers model impact of blood pressure control programs at barbershops nationwide

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, kills more Americans than any other health condition. It is especially prevalent in Black Americans and is exacerbated by structural barriers to accessing high quality healthcare. In a 2018 randomized trial called the Los Angeles Barbershop Blood Pressure Study (LABBPS), barbers were trained to screen their Black male patrons for hypertension and refer them to a pharmacist who visited the barbershop to counsel and treat individuals with high blood pressure. Participants in the barbershop-based, pharmacist-led program saw a 20-point drop in systolic (top number) blood pressure that they were able to sustain beyond the duration of the trial.
Healthatoallinks.com

Utilizing Apple Cider Vinegar to Help Lower Blood Pressure

There’s a decent possibility that you or somebody you know has had encounters with hypertension.Apple cider vinegar gummies pulse is the power of your blood pushing against your conduit dividers, similar to water in a line when you turn on a fixture. The blood is pushed from your heart to different pieces of your body. The U.S. Communities for Disease Control and Prevention Trusted Source clarify exactly how regular.
Healthpinejournal.com

Memorial Blood Centers declares blood emergency, calls on donors

Memorial Blood Centers announced a blood emergency this week and is urgently seeking blood donations from eligible donors. The blood supply is currently low due to a drop in donations since the pandemic started, according to the news release. Nearly 40,000 blood donors have not returned to donate blood since the pandemic started.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

ERT Improves Patient Compliance In Cardiac Studies With Home Blood Pressure Service

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERT, the global leader in clinical endpoint data collection, today announced the expansion of its clinical trial endpoint data collection portfolio with at-home blood pressure (BP) monitoring solution. This completes a suite of blood pressure assessment services developed by ERT that allow for greater flexibility in collecting patients' blood pressure in traditional, hybrid, and decentralized trial environments.
Hershey, PAnationalcybersecuritynews.today

AMA awards Penn State College of Medicine $1.8 million for education initiative | #education | #technology | #training

HERSHEY, Pa. — The American Medical Association (AMA) has awarded Penn State College of Medicine $1.8 million to lead a five-year, multi-institution initiative that aims to better prepare resident physicians to practice medicine. The goal is to equip residents with the knowledge, skills and attitudes they need to deliver the best patient care possible amidst the complexities of ever-evolving health systems.
Alaska Statedeltanewsweb.com

Severe complications for pregnant Alaskans with high blood pressure reduced in Alaska

June 3, 2021 ANCHORAGE – An Alaska initiative by six hospitals statewide reports a 28% reduction in severe complications associated with high blood pressure and pregnancy. Over the past two years, the Alaska Perinatal Quality Collaborative (AKPQC) partnered with the national Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (AIM) Program to implement best practices to improve outcomes for pregnant and birthing Alaskans with high blood pressure.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

AHA News: U.S. Appears to Lose Ground in Controlling High Blood Pressure

Last Updated: June 14, 2021. MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- After years of improvement, high blood pressure control in the U.S. dropped regardless of age, race or ethnicity, according to new research. Previous studies found Americans with high blood pressure were better managing the condition in...