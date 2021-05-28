Willmar schools will again provide summer meals to kids up to 18 years old

Willmar Public Schools this summer will again be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Breakfast and Lunch meals will be provided to all children 18 years and younger without charge and meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. They say there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the district is also getting ready for summer school after the regular school year ends June 4th. Holm says he's glad there is federal money coming their way to pay for expanded summer school programs, but at this point they aren't quite sure what they will involve...