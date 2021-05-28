Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willmar, MN

Willmar schools will again provide summer meals to kids up to 18 years old

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillmar Public Schools this summer will again be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Breakfast and Lunch meals will be provided to all children 18 years and younger without charge and meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. They say there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the district is also getting ready for summer school after the regular school year ends June 4th. Holm says he's glad there is federal money coming their way to pay for expanded summer school programs, but at this point they aren't quite sure what they will involve...

www.willmarradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willmar, MN
Society
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Race#Disability#Language#Charity#Willmar Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...