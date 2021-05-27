CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensitive identification of silibinin as anticancer drug in human plasma samples using poly (β-CD)-AgNPs: A new platform towards efficient clinical pharmacotherapy

Biomed Pharmacother. 2021 May 24;140:111763. doi: 10.1016/j.biopha.2021.111763. Online ahead of print. Silibinin is effective in significantly inhibiting the growth of cancer cells which shown significant anti-neoplastic effects in a variety of in vitro and in vivo cancer models, including skin, breast, lung, colon, bladder,...

SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Binding and Neutralization in Dried Blood Spot Eluates and Paired Plasma

Microbiol Spectr. 2021 Oct 20:e0129821. doi: 10.1128/Spectrum.01298-21. Online ahead of print. Wide-scale assessment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-specific antibodies is critical to understanding population seroprevalence, correlates of protection, and the longevity of vaccine-elicited responses. Most SARS-CoV-2 studies characterize antibody responses in plasma/sera. While reliable and broadly used, these samples pose several logistical restrictions, such as requiring venipuncture for collection and a cold chain for transportation and storage. Dried blood spots (DBS) overcome these barriers as they can be self-collected by fingerstick and mailed and stored at ambient temperature. Here, we evaluate the suitability of DBS for SARS-CoV-2 antibody assays by comparing several antibody responses between paired plasma and DBS from SARS-CoV-2 convalescent and vaccinated individuals. We found that DBS not only reflected plasma antibody binding by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and epitope profiles using phage display, but also yielded SARS-CoV-2 neutralization titers that highly correlated with paired plasma. Neutralization measurement was further streamlined by adapting assays to a high-throughput 384-well format. This study supports the adoption of DBS for numerous SARS-CoV-2 binding and neutralization assays. IMPORTANCE Plasma and sera isolated from venous blood represent conventional sample types used for the evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 antibody responses after infection or vaccination. However, collection of these samples is invasive and requires trained personnel and equipment for immediate processing. Once collected, plasma and sera must be stored and shipped at cold temperatures. To define the risk of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants and the longevity of immune responses to natural infection and vaccination, it will be necessary to measure various antibody features in populations around the world, including in resource-limited areas. A sampling method that is compatible with these settings and is suitable for a variety of SARS-CoV-2 antibody assays is therefore needed to continue to understand and curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uncovering a conserved vulnerability site in SARS-CoV-2 by a human antibody

EMBO Mol Med. 2021 Oct 20:e14544. doi: 10.15252/emmm.202114544. Online ahead of print. An essential step for SARS-CoV-2 infection is the attachment to the host cell receptor by its Spike receptor-binding domain (RBD). Most of the existing RBD-targeting neutralizing antibodies block the receptor-binding motif (RBM), a mutable region with the potential to generate neutralization escape mutants. Here, we isolated and structurally characterized a non-RBM-targeting monoclonal antibody (FD20) from convalescent patients. FD20 engages the RBD at an epitope distal to the RBM with a KD of 5.6 nM, neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 including the current Variants of Concern such as B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, and B.1.617.2 (Delta), displays modest cross-reactivity against SARS-CoV, and reduces viral replication in hamsters. The epitope coincides with a predicted ‘ideal’ vulnerability site with high functional and structural constraints. Mutation of the residues of the conserved epitope variably affects FD20-binding but confers little or no resistance to neutralization. Finally, in vitro mode-of-action characterization and negative-stain electron microscopy suggests a neutralization mechanism by which FD20 destructs the Spike. Our results reveal a conserved vulnerability site in the SARS-CoV-2 Spike for the development of potential antiviral drugs.
Prognostic significance of temporal changes of lipid profile in COVID-19 patients

Obes Med. 2021 Dec;28:100373. doi: 10.1016/j.obmed.2021.100373. Epub 2021 Oct 14. BACKGROUND: COVID-19 is a multisystemic disease that affects many organs and has metabolic effects. AIMS: This study aims to investigate the effect of the temporal changes of lipid levels on the prognosis during the course of the disease. STUDY DESIGN:...
Humoral immunity to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in multiple sclerosis: the relevance of time since last rituximab infusion and first experience from sporadic revaccinations

J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 2021 Oct 20:jnnp-2021-327612. doi: 10.1136/jnnp-2021-327612. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The effect of disease-modifying therapies (DMT) on vaccine responses is largely unknown. Understanding the development of protective immunity is of paramount importance to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. OBJECTIVE: To characterise humoral immunity after mRNA-COVID-19 vaccination of...
Potential protective role of a NOD2 polymorphism in the susceptibility to multiple sclerosis is not associated with interferon therapy

Biomed Rep. 2021 Dec;15(6):100. doi: 10.3892/br.2021.1476. Epub 2021 Sep 30. Pattern recognition receptors, such as specific nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain protein 2, and their polymorphisms may be involved in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis (MS). They may also play a role in the formation of neutralizing antibodies against interferon-β (INF-β), and may exhibit lowered efficacy. Identification of these polymorphisms may be useful for early identification of potential non-responders and to allow for modification of treatment regimens earlier. The differences in genotype distribution and allele frequency of the rs3135499 and rs2066842 NOD2 polymorphisms between patients with MS and healthy controls were analysed in the present study. The group of patients were divided into responders and non-responders to INF-β therapy to evaluate the association of both polymorphisms with response to therapy. No differences in the genotype frequencies between the responder and non-responder groups were observed. However, a statistically significant difference in genotype frequencies of TT homozygotes for rs2066842 between patients with MS and healthy controls was observed (χ2=11.8; P=0.003). A recessive genotype model and allele distribution in rs2066842 suggest that the genotype TT and allele T itself are protective against MS. The odds ratio of 0.12 represents an 8.33x lower risk for MS if an individual has a TT genotype. The significantly lower incidence of the TT genotype of rs2066842 in patients with MS suggests that the TT genotype and T allele may be a protective genetic factor against MS.
CNS Involvement in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy: Subtle Retinal Changes in Optical Coherence Tomography

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Oct 19;9(1):e1099. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001099. Print 2022 Jan. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disease primarily affecting the peripheral nervous system. However, several noncontrolled studies have suggested concomitant inflammatory CNS demyelination similar to multiple sclerosis. The aim of this study was to investigate an involvement of the visual pathway in patients with CIDP.
Evaluation of the response to electric pulp testing in multiple sclerosis patients without a history of trigeminal neuralgia: a case-control study

BMC Neurol. 2021 Oct 20;21(1):403. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02416-0. BACKGROUND: The importance of evaluating the pulpal threshold to electrical stimulation, as a side effect of probable neuropathy in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients is a novel issue. This study aimed to investigate electrical pulp test thresholds in MS patients without a history of trigeminal neuralgia compared to healthy individuals.
Pig kidney works in human patient in 'potential miracle'

A US medical team has succeeded in temporarily attaching a pig's kidney to a person, a transplant breakthrough hailed as a "potential miracle" by the surgeon who led the procedure. "I think people will see that and accept that, particularly the people who are waiting and desperate -- they will see this as a potential miracle for them as we move this forward." ia/st
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces abnormal inflammatory blood clots neutralized by fibrin immunotherapy

BioRxiv. 2021 Oct 13:2021.10.12.464152. doi: 10.1101/2021.10.12.464152. Preprint. Blood clots are a central feature of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) and can culminate in pulmonary embolism, stroke, and sudden death. However, it is not known how abnormal blood clots form in COVID-19 or why they occur even in asymptomatic and convalescent patients. Here we report that the Spike protein from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) binds to the blood coagulation factor fibrinogen and induces structurally abnormal blood clots with heightened proinflammatory activity. SARS-CoV-2 Spike virions enhanced fibrin-mediated microglia activation and induced fibrinogen-dependent lung pathology. COVID-19 patients had fibrin autoantibodies that persisted long after acute infection. Monoclonal antibody 5B8, targeting the cryptic inflammatory fibrin epitope, inhibited thromboinflammation. Our results reveal a procoagulant role for the SARS-CoV-2 Spike and propose fibrin-targeting interventions as a treatment for thromboinflammation in COVID-19.
Role of neutrophils, platelets and extracellular vesicles and their interactions in Covid-19-associated thrombopathy

J Thromb Haemost. 2021 Oct 21. doi: 10.1111/jth.15566. Online ahead of print. COVID-19 pandemic extended all around the world causing millions of deaths. Beside the acute respiratory distress syndrome, a large number of severe COVID-19 patients develop thrombo-embolic complications associated to multi organ failure and death. Here, we review evidences for the contribution of neutrophils, platelets and extracellular vesicles (EV) to the thromboinflammatory process in COVID-19. We discuss how the immune system, influenced by pro-inflammatory molecules, EVs and neutrophil extra-cellular traps (NETs), can be caught out in patients with severe outcomes. We highlight how the deficient regulation of the innate immune system favors platelet activation and induces a vicious cycle amplifying an immuno-thrombogenic environment associated with platelet/NET interactions. In the light of these considerations, we discuss potential therapeutic strategies underlining the modulation of purinergic signaling as an interesting target.
Targeting Long Non-Coding RNA TTN-AS1 Suppresses Bladder Cancer Progression

Front Genet. 2021 Oct 4;12:704712. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.704712. eCollection 2021. Background: To explore the biological and clinical effects of titin-antisense RNA1 (TTN-AS1) in bladder cancer (BC) and the association between TTN-AS1 and activating transcription factor 2 (ATF2) in BC. Methods: The Kaplan-Meier method was performed to analyze the association between the expression of TTN-AS1 and prognosis of BC patients from TCGA data set and our institution. Quantitative real-time PCR (RT-PCR) was conducted to explore the expression of TTN-AS1 between the patients who underwent TURBT and Re-TURBT. MTT, colony formation, and tumor formation assays were conducted to evaluate the effect of TTN-AS1 on the ability of proliferation in BC cell lines. Transwell assay was performed to evaluate the effect of TTN-AS1 on the ability of invasion in BC cell lines. Bioinfomatics and immunohistochemical staining was used to identify the relationship between TTN-AS1 and ATF2. Results: The higher expression of TTN-AS1 was related to poorer disease-free survival (DFS) in patients with BC. The expression of TTN-AS1 was higher in BC patients who underwent Re-TURBT compared with BC patients who underwent TURBT. Knocking down TTN-AS1 resulted in inhibiting the ability of proliferation and invasion of BC cells. ATF2 may serve as a downstream target of TTN-AS1 in BC, and the high expression of ATF2 is also related to adverse DFS. Conclusion: Our study reveals that TTN-AS1 serves as an oncogene by activating ATF2 in BC. The findings suggest that TTN-AS1 may act as a novel therapeutic target for patients with BC.
Sneaking drugs into cells using new nanoparticle materials

Short interference RNA, or siRNA, are a class of naturally occurring molecules that help regulate protein levels in our cells by “silencing” genes that encode specific proteins. They have great potential as therapeutic agents due to their ability to regulate protein levels, which could otherwise reach toxic levels and cause degeneration of cells, such as in prion disease or amyloidosis. However, scientists have difficulty getting siRNA to where they need to be in the body because as drugs, they are unstable and generate an immune response, prompting the body to quickly dispel them.
First Drug for Dengue Found to Be Effective in Mice; Human Clinical Trials Starting

Researchers at KU Leuven Rega Institute and Center for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3), Leuven, Belgium, have identified a new target for treating dengue in collaboration with Jannsen Pharmaceutica, NV. As reported in Nature, the antiviral compound showed strong activity in mice for prophylaxis against dengue and for treatment of the infection.
Functional variants of RPS6KB1 and PIK3R1 in the autophagy pathway genes and risk of bladder cancer

Arch Toxicol. 2021 Oct 19. doi: 10.1007/s00204-021-03173-2. Online ahead of print. Autophagy plays a critical role in cancer, since it can either suppress tumorigenesis by inhibiting cancer cell survival, or facilitate tumorigenesis by promoting cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth. However, the role of genetic variants of autophagy-regulated key genes for bladder cancer risk remained unclear. Here, we aimed to explore the association of bladder cancer with genetic variants on genes involved in autophagy pathway. Gene-based analysis was performed with multi-marker analysis of genomic annotation (MAGMA) in 580 bladder cancer cases and 1101 controls. The logistic regression model was used to calculate the SNP effects on bladder cancer susceptibility. Expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis was conducted by the genotype-tissue expression (GTEx) project. Gene expression was evaluated based on the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Three potentially functional SNPs RPS6KB1 rs1292038, PIK3R1 rs34303, and rs56352616 were demonstrated to be associated with risk of bladder cancer (OR = 0.71, 95% CI = 0.61-0.82, P = 7.88 × 10-6 for rs1292038; OR = 1.25, 95% CI = 1.09-1.45, P = 2.11 × 10-3 for rs34303; OR = 0.74, 95% CI = 0.62-0.90, P = 2.47 × 10-3 for rs56352616). An increasing number of risk genotypes of these three SNPs were associated with a higher risk of developing bladder cancer. Besides, rs1292038 exhibited an eQTL effect for RPS6KB1 in whole blood (P = 3.90 × 10-7). Furthermore, the higher expression of RPS6KB1 and lower expression of PIK3R1 were both significantly associated with bladder cancer risk. Our findings indicated that genetic variants in autophagy pathway genes RPS6KB1 and PIK3R1 confer bladder cancer susceptibility.
Firefly® System and Organ Transillumination in Robotic Gynecologic Surgery

JSLS. 2021 Jul-Sep;25(3):e2021.00044. doi: 10.4293/JSLS.2021.00044. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Near-infrared fluorescence (NIRF) of the Firefly® system has become a useful and widespread technique for the visualization and detection of tumors, sentinel lymphnodes, and vascular/anatomical structures. METHODS: Between February 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019, a total of 25 patients affected by...
SARS-CoV-2 causes lung infection without severe disease in human ACE2 knock-in mice

J Virol. 2021 Oct 20:JVI0151121. doi: 10.1128/JVI.01511-21. Online ahead of print. The development of mouse models for COVID-19 has enabled testing of vaccines and therapeutics and defining aspects of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis. SARS-CoV-2 disease is severe in K18 transgenic mice (K18-hACE2-Tg) expressing human ACE2 (hACE2), the SARS-CoV-2 receptor, under an ectopic cytokeratin promoter, with high levels of infection measured in the lung and brain. Here, we evaluated SARS-CoV-2 infection in hACE2 KI mice that express hACE2 under an endogenous promoter in place of murine ACE2 (mACE2). Intranasal inoculation of hACE2 KI mice with SARS-CoV-2 WA1/2020 resulted in substantial viral replication within the upper and lower respiratory tracts with limited spread to extra-pulmonary organs. However, SARS-CoV-2-infected hACE2 KI mice did not lose weight and developed limited pathology. Moreover, no significant differences in viral burden were observed in hACE2 KI mice infected with B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 variants compared to WA1/2020 strain. Because the entry mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 in mice remains uncertain, we evaluated the impact of the naturally-occurring, mouse-adapting N501Y mutation by comparing infection of hACE2 KI, K18-hACE2-Tg, ACE2-deficient, and wild-type C57BL/6 mice. The N501Y mutation minimally affected SARS-CoV-2 infection in hACE2 KI mice but was required for viral replication in wild-type C57BL/6 mice in a mACE2-dependent manner and augmented pathogenesis in the K18-hACE2 Tg mice. Thus, the N501Y mutation likely enhances interactions with mACE2 or hACE2 in vivo. Overall, our study highlights the hACE2 KI mice as a model of mild SARS-CoV-2 infection and disease and clarifies the requirement of the N501Y mutation in mice. IMPORTANCE Mouse models of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis have facilitated the rapid evaluation of countermeasures. While the first generation of models developed pneumonia and severe disease after SARS-CoV-2 infection, they relied on ectopic expression of supraphysiological levels of human ACE2 (hACE2). This has raised issues with their relevance to humans as the hACE2 receptor shows a more restricted expression pattern in the respiratory tract. Here we evaluated SARS-CoV-2 infection and disease with viruses containing or lacking a key mouse-adapting mutation in the spike gene in hACE2 KI mice, which express hACE2 under an endogenous promoter in place of murine ACE2. While infection of hACE2 KI mice with multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2 including variants of concern resulted in viral replication within the upper and lower respiratory tracts, the animals did not sustain severe lung injury. Thus, hACE2 KI mice serve as a model of mild infection with both ancestral and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant strains.
The Map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence and PROTAC (proteolysis targeting chimeras) Technology for Drug Discovery

The Map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence and PROTAC (proteolysis targeting chimeras) Technology for Drug Discovery. Curators: Dr. Stephen J. Williams and Aviva Lev-Ari, PhD, RN. DeepMind creates ‘transformative’ map of human proteins drawn by artificial intelligence. DeepMind plans to release hundreds of millions of protein structures for...
Humoral immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination in people living with HIV receiving suppressive antiretroviral therapy

MedRxiv. 2021 Oct 15:2021.10.03.21264320. doi: 10.1101/2021.10.03.21264320. Preprint. Humoral responses to COVID-19 vaccines in people living with HIV (PLWH) remain incompletely understood. We measured circulating antibodies against the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, ACE2 displacement and live viral neutralization activities one month following the first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 adult PLWH and 152 controls. All PLWH were receiving suppressive antiretroviral therapy, with median CD4+ T-cell counts of 710 (IQR 525-935) cells/mm 3 . Nadir CD4+ T-cell counts ranged as low as <10 (median 280; IQR 120-490) cells/mm 3 . After adjustment for sociodemographic, health and vaccine-related variables, HIV infection was significantly associated with 0.2 log 10 lower anti-RBD antibody concentrations (p=0.03) and âˆ¼11% lower ACE2 displacement activity (p=0.02), but not lower viral neutralization (p=0.1) after one vaccine dose. Following two doses however, HIV was no longer significantly associated with the magnitude of any response measured. Rather, older age, a higher burden of chronic health conditions, and having received two ChAdOx1 doses (versus a heterologous or dual mRNA vaccine regimen) were independently associated with lower responses. After two vaccine doses, no significant correlation was observed between the most recent or nadir CD4+ T-cell counts and vaccine responses in PLWH. These results suggest that PLWH with well-controlled viral loads on antiretroviral therapy and CD4+ T-cell counts in a healthy range will generally not require a third COVID-19 vaccine dose as part of their initial immunization series, though other factors such as older age, co-morbidities, vaccine regimen type, and durability of vaccine responses will influence when this group may benefit from additional doses. Further studies of PLWH who are not receiving antiretroviral treatment and/or who have low CD4+ T-cell counts are needed.
Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
