Many people avoid a doctor’s office for screenings like a mammogram or pap smear at the start of the pandemic. But now, all these months later, things aren’t much better. “In spite of the fact that many restrictions have been lifted, 50 percent of women still haven’t scheduled a visit with their primary care physician or their OBGYN and that’s pretty startling,” said Dr. Angela Jones.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO