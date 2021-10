With the 50th Anniversary in full swing, the Halloween festivities, and the holidays just around the corner, there’s a LOT going on at Disney World right now!. With so many big things going on, it can be hard to see all the small stuff happening at the parks, but that’s why we’re here! Recently, we noticed some slight changes to the Disney World park hours for select dates in October and November.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO