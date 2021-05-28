Monterey County Board of Supervisors censures the sheriff over mishandling of county funds.
At the 2019 State Sheriffs’ Association conference, California’s 58 sheriffs and their invited guests amassed in Monterey County for four days of fun – disguised as professional development – with the Monterey Marriott as their base of operation. On the second-to-last day of the conference, which ran from April 29 to May 2, attendees could choose between playing in a golf tournament at The Links at Spanish Bay, participating in a shooting event at the Swiss Rifle Club in Gonzales or heading out on a day trip to Carmel that included a shopping excursion downtown.www.montereycountyweekly.com