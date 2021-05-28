Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

Monterey County Board of Supervisors censures the sheriff over mishandling of county funds.

By Mary Duan
montereycountyweekly.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 2019 State Sheriffs’ Association conference, California’s 58 sheriffs and their invited guests amassed in Monterey County for four days of fun – disguised as professional development – with the Monterey Marriott as their base of operation. On the second-to-last day of the conference, which ran from April 29 to May 2, attendees could choose between playing in a golf tournament at The Links at Spanish Bay, participating in a shooting event at the Swiss Rifle Club in Gonzales or heading out on a day trip to Carmel that included a shopping excursion downtown.

www.montereycountyweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Gonzales, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Censure#The Monterey Marriott#The Swiss Rifle Club#The Sheriff S Office#Enterprise Rental Cars#The Board Of Supervisors#Sheriff Bernal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Salinas, CAkingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley community leaders gather to talk trash, recycling

SALINAS VALLEY — A virtual meeting was recently held to discuss Waste Management’s SmartTruck program and how it fits into compliance with new organics and recycling laws. Residents were able to learn the reasons why collection services have undergone changes, which include closer monitoring of their discarded waste with the potential for fines, during the April 21 community meeting.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...