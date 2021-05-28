Cancel
CDHS awards seven community grantees through the Colorado Fatherhood Program

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Department of Human Services announced today that seven community sites across Colorado have been selected to provide services to fathers with funding support from a $7.5 million grant. The grant funding created the five-year Colorado Fatherhood Program, which seeks to support fathers to sustain healthy relationships, reinforce responsible parenting through skills-based parent education, and foster economic security.

