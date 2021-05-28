CDHS awards seven community grantees through the Colorado Fatherhood Program

The City of Bozeman and One Valley Community Foundation announced today the award of a $53,745 grant from AMB West Philanthropies, which comprises the nonprofit interests of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation in the Western United States, to fund a high level, organization wide training program for the City of Bozeman with the National League of Cities’ Race, Equity and Leadership (REAL) program. The REAL program offers tools and resources designed to help local elected leaders build safe places where people from all racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds thrive. From action guides to trainings and case studies, the program offers resources to strengthen local leaders’ knowledge and capacity to eliminate racial disparities, heal racial divisions and build more equitable communities.