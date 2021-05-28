CDHS awards seven community grantees through the Colorado Fatherhood Program
The Colorado Department of Human Services announced today that seven community sites across Colorado have been selected to provide services to fathers with funding support from a $7.5 million grant. The grant funding created the five-year Colorado Fatherhood Program, which seeks to support fathers to sustain healthy relationships, reinforce responsible parenting through skills-based parent education, and foster economic security.stateofreform.com