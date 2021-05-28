Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

My kids will be in school next year and I'm already feeling lost about what I'll do without them

By Jaime Wyant
Omaha.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been very fortunate to stay home with my kids either part-time or full-time during the last nine years. I’ve loved having a kid tag along to run errands, going to empty parks or the zoo during weekdays and hearing my kids play with their friends after school. All...

omaha.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Momaha Com#Omaha World Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Minorities957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I don’t know how I feel about my kids learning Spanish”

Good morning. So I’ve moved to California 2 years ago. I am a divorced mother of 3 children; a 19 year old a 9 year old and a 5 year old. And I this is probably not a popular opinion but this is just the way I feel. First of all I want to start off by saying I am not racist and I have friends of every color, ethnicity. Since I don’t have a lot of family out here I have been taking my 2 youngest to daycare while I go to work. In this past year, my kids have been picking up a lot of Spanish. My 9 year old’s teacher has been including songs and activities in Spanish, she comes home saying words I have no idea what they mean and now my 5 year old is also saying words in Spanish. They even ask for certain foods in Spanish. I have spoke to the daycare and I told them I’m not really comfortable with them teaching my kids Spanish with out my consent. The ladies all speak perfect English but they sometimes mix up their activities to be bilingual. They never even asked me if I was okay with it. It’s hard to get my kids into a different daycare so I have no choice. I want to know if there’s any other parents out there dealing with a similar situation and how they’ve handled it. Before anyone calls me racist, I am not, and if my children want to learn a new language once they are older they can do so. But right now they are kids, and I need to know what they are saying since I am their mother. (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
Kidstheparentcue.org

5 Things I Want My Kids to Know About Confidence

Every parent wants their kid to grow up confident. We all want our kids to be convinced of their place in the world, bold in their approach to life, self-reliant and courageous when it comes to their perception of themselves. But as parents, how do we develop this in our...
KidsTODAY.com

I’m going old school with my kids this summer - here’s why

I don't know why I always feel like I have to entertain my children. They have each other to play with and I have to be honest, the more I try to plan fun activities for them, the more things seem to fall apart. I've searched Pinterest to try and...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
HOT 107.9

#MondayMorningConfessions: Do I Choose College Abroad or My High School Boyfriend?

Every Monday morning, we bring your deepest anonymous confessions to the airwaves for what we like to call radio group therapy. The confessors remain nameless, but the confessions are real—and the situations are usually complicated. This week's Monday Morning Confession is no exception as a young woman who just graduated from high school has a tough decision to make when it comes to college.
RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: I’ve just had a baby and feel out of my depth – what should I do?

“I always thought of myself as a competent, organised business woman, capable of doing anything I put my mind to. I held down a substantial career and was always highly thought of as I took responsibility for international divisions of my company. I kept working throughout my pregnancy, even when I had periods of morning sickness, and I only stopped two weeks before my baby was born.
Relationship Advicemumsnet.com

I’ve messed up and I’m lost

Please don’t judge me, I just need people to help me! Long story. I’ve been married 19 years I’m 35 been with my hubby since 16. I love him dearly but we have grown apart just different people. We have to lovely kids. My hubby has always been one of...
KidsParents Magazine

I Made Money Off Pictures of My Kid on Instagram—What Should I Do With It?

Whether it's a one-time Instagram post that catches the eye of a start-up or an ongoing collaboration with a major brand—if the content featuring your child results in a pay day, your child needs to get paid. The influencer marketing industry is exploding, thanks in large part to the advent...
Women's HealthThe Independent

Forget small talk, I want to tell you about the menopause and why I feel like a slug lost in fog

It’s my birthday next week and I want to spend it on my own, wrapped in a duvet all day, only leaving my bed to have a bubble bath and a cry. I am not feeling it this year. I imagine it’s something to do with the fact that I’m perimenopausal. My hormones are dramatically reminding me that I’m getting older, so I don’t feel like marking the occasion with cake (at my age, just writing the word “cake” immediately expanded my backside by half an inch).
Kidschildrensnational.org

Stranger danger: What do I do when my kid won’t hug grandma?

With life returning to normal this summer, lots of family reunions are going to happen. Finally, grandkids can hug grandma! But what happens when your kid does not want a hug? Here’s how to handle the awkwardness that can come with stranger danger at your next family gathering. Why doesn’t...
KidsTODAY.com

My husband is food-shaming my kid — how do I intervene?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question for Caroline, click here.
Kidsmomcollective.com

Tweenage Drama :: What I’m Learning About Adrenarche and My Eight-Year-Old

My firstborn daughter has always been a breeze. She was a dream baby who ate and slept when I wanted her to, and save for a typical bout with testing her limits at age three, she was growing into a sweet, smart, and silly little girl. She’s always been bright, social–popular even–and quick to please with manners and general compliance.
Mental Healthukedchat.com

What should I do if I’m worried about a friend’s mental health?

–This is a re-posting of an article written by Dr Pooky Knightsmith, and is re-published with her kind permission. The most important thing you can do for your friend is to make time for them and to listen to them. They need to feel listened to, so get rid of all distractions. Being given the space and time to talk is a really important first step and something that is hugely supportive right through (and beyond) the recovery journey.