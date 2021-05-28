Cancel
Sandwich, IL

Indian Valley Theatre Returns To In Person Children Summer Workshops

By Community News
dekalbcountyonline.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Valley Theatre is excited to announce that they will once again hold their in person Children and Teen Summer Workshop Programs at the Historic Sandwich Opera House. Now in its 38th year, IVT Summer Workshops continue to create quality children’s theater enjoyed by participants, family, and friends. IVT offers children and youth from incoming first graders to graduating high school seniors, a fun, safe and rewarding atmosphere to learn about theatre and build their confidence performing. Children will learn all facets of theater performance, taught by qualified educators.

