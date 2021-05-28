Cancel
New Castle, IN

Commissioners approve multiple quotes for repairs

By DAKOTA LOCKER dlocker@thecouriertimes.com
Courier-Times
 20 days ago

“Busy” was the theme Wednesday for the Henry County Commissioners in their last meeting of the month of May. All members were present. The Commissioners had four insurance quotes from various repairs they needed to have fixed. The first quote was from Automated Logic to replace the fire alarm panel at the Henry County Justice Center in New Castle. The cost is $10,950 and Commissioner Bobbi Plummer made the motion to accept the quote.

