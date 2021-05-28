CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ vs. CompTIA Cloud+: How to Choose

By Damon M. Garn
comptia.org
 2021-05-28

More companies than ever have moved some or all services to the cloud. Cloud services have a major impact on these organizations, and not just from a technical perspective. Organizations now need decision makers, analysts and process owners who understand vital cloud principles from a business perspective in addition to the...

